Man in Bau arrested for alleged drug abuse, possession

BAU (May 10): The police have arrested a 29-year-old man in Kampung Stass here today for alleged drug abuse and possession.

According to Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon, the suspect was detained around 11.40am by the Bau Narcotics Crime Investigation Department.

“The suspect was in front of a house in Kampung Stass when the arrest was made.

“From the search made on the suspect, the police found a translucent plastic packet containing a crystalline substance, believed to be methamphetamine, weighing around 0.30 grammes,” Poge said in a statement today.

He added a urine test conducted on the suspect found him positive for methamphetamine use.

Poge added according to preliminary investigations, the man had no past criminal records.

“He was involved in drug abuse due to the influence of friends over the past few months,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.