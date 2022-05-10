Mancha: Negligence, failure to control vehicles among main causes of road accidents

KUCHING (May 10): The negligence and failure of road users to control their vehicles while driving are among the main causes of road accidents identified during the recent Op Selamat 18 in the state, according to Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata.

He also said that during the 10-day operation, the number of fatal accidents increased to 11 cases, up from seven cases in Op Selamat 15 in 2019.

“The operation was carried out in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022 celebration, starting April 29 and ending yesterday (May 8).

“The accident cases involved 12 deaths, an increase of 71.4 per cent compared to the same period in Op Selamat 15, which was seven deaths.”

He said statistics showed that motorcycle users are the most killed in road accidents, pointing out that out of the 12 death cases, nine were motorcycle users while two victims were a pedestrian and a car user.

“The main cause of the accident was the negligence of drivers who failed to control their vehicles including driving fast until skidding,” he said during the Op Selamat 18 press conference held at the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters yesterday.

Apart from that, the other causes of road accidents during the operation period were negligence in overtaking and overtaking in unsafe conditions resulting in head-on collision, he added.

Mancha also said that the increase in vehicles on the road and the relaxation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures have also led to the increase in road accidents.

On Op Selamat 18, he said Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) had mobilised traffic officers in all districts in the state to conduct comprehensive checking and monitoring.

“The target of the operation was on major offences contributing to accidents such as speeding, overtaking at double lines, not complying with traffic lights, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal racing and motorcycle-related offences.

“During the operation, a total of 563 road accidents were recorded, an increase from 479 cases recorded in Op Selamat 15.

“In addition, a total of 10,251 summonses were issued by the police for various traffic offences,” he said.

Also present during the press conference were JSPT chief Supt Bingkok John and JSPT deputy chief DSP Mathew Manggi.