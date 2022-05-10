Ministry mulls over having a lorry terminal in every major town in Sarawak

SIBU (May 10): The Ministry of Transport Sarawak is studying the new concept of establishing a lorry terminal in every major town across the state.

Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin believes that as road connections have improved these days, there is a need to look into the whole transportation network across Sarawak, including those involving express buses.

“As you know, we already have more and more road connections, (so) we have to look into the whole transportation network of Sarawak, including the buses that ply long distance.

“We are coming up with a proposal, a new concept – it will be a lorry terminal because we have to look into the logistics industry throughout the whole of Sarawak,” he told reporters after conducting inspection on the lorry-parking site at Jalan Ding Lik Kwong near Igan Bridge here yesterday.

The minister said the proposed terminal would have several key facilities such as a warehouse, accommodation for the truckers and also food outlets.

“We must have a proper terminal, where we have warehousing (facility) so that when goods arrived, they can be unloaded and stored in the warehouse where the smaller lorries – the three-tonne ones – would come and pick up the goods.

“Should they want to send any goods outside, they could also send to the terminal.

“There must also be accommodation for lorry drivers, where they could rest before continuing their journey the next day. They could go to the eating place, and also use some other facilities.

“We are still working out this concept – my ministry is now studying this and also how we are going to improve transportation and logistics systems in Sarawak,” said Lee.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting lauded the proposal, expressing his delight that the minister had come up with the idea for a lorry terminal.

“I’d like to think that the concept is not just for lorries – buses could also be included because now, many people are also sending goods via bus,” said Ting, who was among those accompanying the minister during the inspection.