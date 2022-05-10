PBM chief Larry Sng appointed Sarawak chapter chairman

KUCHING (May 10): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Larry Sng has been appointed to lead the party at the state level for the term 2021 to 2024.

According to PBM Sarawak information secretariat, the PBM Sarawak leadership council (MPN) had unanimously appointed Larry, who Julau MP, to the position during their quadrennial meeting which was held on May 7.

“The MPN meeting had also unanimously appointed and agreed to the appointment of the whole leadership of PBM (Sarawak) for the term 2021 to 2024 with immediate effect,” it said in a press statement.

Wan Mohamad Madehi Wan Ali has been appointed as deputy chairman while Engga Unchat and Jamila Bibi Abdul Basah were appointed as vice-chairmen.

The youth wing is led by Kevin Jampang while Mansie Abdullah has been entrusted to lead the party’s women movement.

The secretary post went to Lavenia Mawas, while Jenny Chiew and Agnes Padan have been appointed as treasurer and state information officer, respectively.

The committee members are David Munan, Angela Baca Manggie, Mohd Yusuf Abdullah, Manggau Renang, Jack Chek and Shafian Japar.

“The MPN had congratulated all on their appointments as committee members of PBM Sarawak and for their willingness to serve and defend the destiny of the people of Sarawak.”