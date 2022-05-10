SAPP Youth road tour to promote Sabah IC

KOTA KINABALU (May 10): The Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) Youth Movement has planned a road tour program from May 11 to 15 that will cover a distance of approximately 1,600 kilometres across Sabah.

Its Youth chief, Jamain Sarudin, said the purpose of the tour is to convey the message through the distribution of leaflets and fliers to bring awareness and educate all Sabahans the importance of having Sabah identity card (IC) which ensures the protection of the rights of the people of Sabah.

Banners bearing slogan like “Jaminan Perlindungan Hak Rakyat Sabah” (Guarantee of Protection of the Rights of the People of Sabah) will also be displayed in every stop of the tour.

Jamain said the first destination will start from Penampang, then to proceed to Papar, Membakut, Beaufort, Sipitang and Tenom. The second day to Tambunan, Keningau and Tawau.

On the third day the journey will continue through Lahad Datu and Sandakan. Fourth day will be Kundasang, Ranau, Kota Marudu, Kota Belud, Tuaran and Tamparuli.

On the fifth and last day will be at Kota Kinabalu where the highlight will be at Lintasan Deasoka, a Sunday, at 10am.