Submit all relevant data regarding flight schedule disruptions, MAVCOM tells airlines

KUALA LUMPUR (May 10): The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has directed airlines to submit all relevant data regarding flight schedule disruptions over the festive period from April 28 to May 9 to gain an objective, accurate and comprehensive view of the situation.

This is following multiple complaints about airlines making indiscriminate changes to flight schedules without adequate notice provided to customers.

“The data included actual scheduled flights versus the total number of rescheduled flights by all airlines that have occurred during the said festive period,” said the commission in a statement today.

Meanwhile, its executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim reminded consumers who have faced delays or flight issues and did not receive the proper care to lodge a formal complaint with the airline in question.

“Furthermore, consumer are encouraged to forward their complains to Mavcom via the FlySmart website at www.flysmart.my or the FlySmart mobile app, together with the proper documentation to facilitate an effective investigation.

“Concurrently, Mavcom is refining the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC) to enhance the protection of consumers, especially during unprecedent situations.

“This will be a priority for Mavcom and we will continue to ensure industry players remain compliant with the MACPC and consumer rights are continuously saying,” he said in the same statement.

Introduced in 2016 and further strengthened in 2019, the MACPC acts as a reference point to protect the interests of air travel consumers.

Under the MACPC, airlines are required to communicate any change in flight status to consumers as soon as practicable.

For delays of two hours or more, the operating airline must provide care including meals, telephone calls and internet access.

In addition, for delays of five hours or more, the airline should provide accommodation, and transport, if a stay becomes necessary.

If the timing of the rescheduled flight does not meet the consumer’s purpose of travel, a refund of the flight ticket should also be made by the airline.