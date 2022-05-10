Unite during polls to ensure Sarawak can demand more, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (May 10): Sarawakians must unite during the next parliamentary election to demand for more rights to be returned to the state, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He called on the people to emulate the spirit of solidarity demonstrated in the fight against Covid-19 when the polls are called so that the principles of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 can be honoured.

“In order to be truly able to protect Sarawak in demanding for greater allocation of money and powers to be returned, we need to have enough numbers (of members of parliament) to demand those things,” he told reporters last night after lighting the White Cat statue near the Padungan roundabout for Wesak Day.

Dr Sim said the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition and Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg have always demanded for one-third of the 222-parliamentary seats to be from Sabah and Sarawak to ensure greater say in national matters.

“The 15th General Election is not just a matter of small political parties here and there but to show a united Sarawak demanding for what truly belonged to the state during the formation of Malaysia. And that involves a lot of money and power to be given back,” he said.

Dr Sim said GPS achieved a historic feat late last year when the words Malaysia Agreement 1963 were inserted in the Federal Constitution and GPS would enter into a political coalition that offers the best deal to safeguard the interests of Sarawak.

On the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Parti Sarawak Bersatu and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) for seat allocation during the parliamentary election, Dr Sim said he would let his track record and sincerity in serving the people speak for him.

Rumours are rife that the 15th general election will be held this year, although the current term will only expire in the middle of 2023.

Among those present during the lighting ceremony were Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, deputy mayor Hilmy Othman, Sarawak Buddhist Association president Dato Sri Dr Tay Chin Kin, and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director Richard Lon.