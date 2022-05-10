Witness: Najib’s instruction to sign off on 1MDB’s 2013 financial statement a form of intimidation

KUALA LUMPUR (May 10): KPMG Malaysia’s managing partner Datuk Johan Idris has described the instruction of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to the audit firm to complete and sign off on its audit of 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) 2013 financial statement within two weeks, as a form of intimidation.

He said this when re-examined by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram at the former premier’s trial over the alleged misappropriation of RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds, today.

The 14th prosecution witness was queried about the meeting which took place on the night of Dec 15, 2013, at Najib’s residence in Jalan Langgak Duta, here.

The 45-minute-long meeting was between KPMG with Johan as its sole representative, 1MDB and Najib himself.

Sri Ram: You were asked to confirm that the minutes of the meeting do not show there was any pressure exerted by the accused Najib upon you at this meeting. You were there, at ground zero, so was there any pressure at all?

Johan: I put it (as) intimidation…Intimidation for us to conclude and signed the audit statement ending March 31, 2013.

Sri Ram: From whom did this come?

Johan: Najib.

At this juncture, Najib’s counsel Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed stood up and objected to the witness’s answer as the word ‘intimidation’ was never raised by the witness in any of his answers.

However, High Court Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah asked the defence to put forth its submissions.

Previously, the court heard that KPMG had yet to sign off on the audit for 1MDB’s financial statement for the financial year ending March 31, 2013, as 1MDB had yet to provide the information that KPMG had been asking for since April 2013.

Based on the minutes of the meeting that Johan had typed out himself, he noted that Najib had asked for KPMG to sign the audit by Dec 31, 2013.

Najib, 68, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Justice Sequerah continues. – Bernama