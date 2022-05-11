23 schools closed in Beaufort, Tenom

KOTA KINABALU (May 11): Twenty-three schools in Beaufort and Tenom were forced to close due to the ongoing flood in the area.

Seventeen of them are in Beaufort, namely SMK St Paul, SJKC Lian Hwa, SK Lago, SK Pekan Membakut, SK Bangkalalak, SK Kabajang, SK Batu 60, SK Batandok, SK St John, SK St Paul, SK Luagan, SK Klias Baru, SK Garama, SK Mempagar, SK Biah Batu 65, SK Suasa and SK Lupak.

Six schools in Tenom, namely SK Gumisi, SK Ladang Sapong, SJKC Yuk Syn, SJKC Pada, SK Inubai and SK Sumambu were also closed as flood water had not subsided since Monday.

SK Mandalom in Tenom had been converted into a temporary flood relief center.

Meanwhile, a statement from the State Disaster Management Secretariat on Wednesday stated that 2,066 flood victims are currently taking shelter at 21 temporary flood relief centers in Tenom and Beaufort.

The statement stated that the district of Tenom recorded the highest number of flood victims with 1,860 from 737 families, while Beaufort recorded 206 from 57 families.

Many villages have been badly affected by the flood since Monday.

Among the villages affected were Kampung Kuala Tomani, Kg Kalibatang Lama, Kg Kalamatoi, Kg Barung, Kg Saga Laut, Kg Lalandang, Kg Ponontomon, Kg Labut 1, Kg Pantongan Saga, Kg Tumantalik, Kg Mandalom Lama, Kg Pantongan Sapong and Kg Kanar in Tenom.

Villages in Beaufort affected by the flood were Kg Batu 58, Kg Batu 60, Kg Batu 65, Kg Jempangah, Kg Binunuk, Kg Balibata, SESB quarters, Beaufort Railway quarters, Kg Melati, Kg Lumatai, Kg Kitalabak Lumatai, Chan Furniture road junction, Kg Bakalau, Kg Bingkul, Kg Luagan Sanginan, Kg Laboi, Kg Melalugus, Kg Mempagar, Kg Limbawang, Kg Lajau, Kg Lubak, Kg Batandok Lubak, Kg Poring Lupak, Kg Lupak. Kg Tuhu, Kg Lupak Seberang, Kg Sungkadan, Kg Beringin, Kg Lago, Kg Suasa, Kg Kukup, Kg Jabang, Kg Pintas, Kg Mapait, Kg Labi and Kg Gadong.