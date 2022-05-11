24-year-old man nabbed in Kuching after bully video goes viral on social media

KUCHING (May 11): Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a video that had gone viral on social media platforms, showing a person with special needs being bullied at a stairwell of a premises in Bandar Baru Semariang yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a press conference today, said the suspect was arrested after a police report was lodged on the incident at 5.36pm at the Santubong police station here.

In a 56-second video clip, the suspect, who was seen wearing a courier company’s uniform, could be seen lighting a firecracker and aiming it at the 42-year-old male victim who tried to shield himself behind the stairwell.

It is believed that the victim, who lives nearby the area, was taking a rest at the stairwell when the incident took place.

After lighting the firecracker, the suspect also pretended to attack the victim with a blunt object that he had picked-up from the ground.

Ahsmon said the suspect is currently under a four-day remand and is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and Section 286 of the Penal Code for negligent conduct with respect to any explosive substance.

If convicted under Section 324 of the Penal Code, the suspect may face a jail sentence of three years or a fine. The suspect may also face a jail sentence of six months and a fine if convicted under Section 286 of the Penal Code.

“A drug test was also conducted on the suspect and the results have turned out negative,” he added.

Ahsmon said the person who took the video of the incident will also be called in by the police to assist in their investigations.

He also said that police are still investigating the motive behind the case and called on the public to refrain from making any speculations on the case.

“The important part is that we have managed to solve the case in less than six hours,” he added..

Ahsmon also thanked the netizens who have greatly aided the police by viralling the incident which led to the swift arrest of the suspect.