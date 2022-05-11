Baru to get feedback from Selangau constituents before deciding on candidacy

LAWAS (May 11): Baru Bian will leave the decision of whether or not he will defend his Selangau parliamentary seat to his constituents.

In an interview here recently, Baru said his constituents will be the judge of his performance since winning the seat in 2018.

“I will go on the ground in my constituency to collect feedback before making any move,” he said.

Baru was commenting on Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s statement that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) intends to contest in all 31 parliamentary seats.

In the last parliamentary election, Baru won Selangau by a slim majority of 486 votes for Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) against Rita Insol of Barisan Nasional Sarawak.

Following the win, he was appointed Federal Works Minister under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government until the infamous Sheraton Move that saw the collapse of PH in 2020.

Baru, who at the time was PKR Sarawak chairman, then resigned from the party and remained an independent for a while before joining Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

According to him, PSB would continue its struggles such as to raise and voice out the interests and grievances of voters and Sarawakians at state and federal levels.