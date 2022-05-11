Cops nab duo for suspected diesel theft in Batu Niah

MIRI (May 11): Police today arrested a 21-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man after allegedly stealing diesel from a tank in a fenced generator area behind a bakery in Batu Niah.

The police managed to track them down within 10 hours after a complainant viewed CCTV footage of the suspects siphoning diesel from the tank into a jerry can at around 3.11am.

According to the complainant, about 18 litres of diesel had gone missing from the tank, valued at an estimated RM40.

The police managed to track down and arrest the two suspects at around 2pm the same day, including a yellow jerry can containing the suspected stolen diesel.

The suspects were being detained for further investigation under Section 379 of the Penal Code.