CovidNow: Over 960,000 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (May 11): A total of 961,597 or 27.1 per cent of children aged five to 11 in the country have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, a total of 1,569,286 children or 44.2 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,899,554 or 93.2 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination while 2,997,051 or 96.3 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 16,049,816 or 68.2 per cent of the group have received the booster dose while 22,969,639 or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses and 23,245,044 or more 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 28,466 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered yesterday, with 9,672 as first doses, 15,534 as second doses and 3,260 as booster doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,478,577.

Meanwhile, according to the GitHub portal of the Ministry of Health (MOH), a total of six deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with two cases reported in Kuala Lumpur, while Selangor, Perlis, Kedah and Johor recorded one case each. – Bernama