Highest passenger movements at KKIA on April 30

KOTA KINABALU (May 11): Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) recorded the highest passenger movements at 21,000 on April 30 after two years, said Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) Senior Airport Manager Sunif Naiman.

He said the surge in passengers was due to travels during the school holidays and people returning to their hometowns for Hari Raya.

During normal days, he said the passenger movements averaged at 10,000 a day.

“After two years (2020 and 2021), the highest passenger movement at KKIA was recorded on April 30, 2022 at 21,000,” he said.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the highest passenger movements recorded was 27,000 per day in December 2019.

As the toilets at KKIA are heavily used during the festive season, Sunif said the cleaning contractor’s staff have been making an effort to make sure the toilets are always clean and hygienic.

He said there had been complaints about the toilets when the passenger movements increased to 16,000 a day.

“During festive season, the toilets are heavily used.

“KKIA cleaning contractor’s staff are making the effort to ensure the cleanliness and hygiene of the toilets at all times.”