Kindy teacher in Johor detained for alleged abuse of special needs child

JOHOR BARU (May 11): A 24-year-old woman was arrested by police yesterday for alleged physical abuse and neglect of a child with learning disabilities under her care at a kindergarten here on Monday.

The suspect, who works as a teacher in the kindergarten, was arrested at her home in Jalan Putih, Skudai at 9pm for the alleged abuse of the four-year-old girl who has speech delay problems.

Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Rupiah Abd Wahid said police arrested the suspect on the same day after receiving a report at 3.17pm.

She said the report was also lodged after a video footage of the alleged abuse went viral on social media.

“Initial investigations based on the kindergarten’s close circuit television camera’s (CCTV) recording revealed that the suspect had forcefully pulled the victim’s ear and pushed her face into a pillow in the alleged incident on Monday.

“The victim was later brought to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital where the medical officer confirmed that there were signs of alleged abuse as the girl suffered an over bruised right ear,” said Rupiah in a statement issued here today.

Rupiah said police initiated investigation papers on the alleged abuse case and are probing it under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which carries a jail sentence of up to 20 years or a fine of RM50,000 or both, upon conviction. – Malay Mail