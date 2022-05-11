Kuching cops pledge to eliminate road bullying following arrests

KUCHING (May 11): Police here will take swift action against any road bullies found to be violating the law, said ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

The Kuching police chief said police will work to eliminate any elements of road bullying to ensure the public can feel safe going to their destinations.

“We will always be here to uphold the law and to protect the public from road bullies,” Ahsmon told a press conference today.

On May 1, a 42-year-old male suspect drove his sports utility vehicle recklessly and tried to stop a car at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg around 2.15pm.

In a video posted on social media, the suspect is seen exiting the vehicle and proceeding to knock on the victim’s driver’s side window.

The suspect is also said to have uttered foul words at the victim.

“We managed to track down the suspect and arrested him at 2.15pm on May 2. He is expected to be charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation,” said Ahsmon.

In a separate case on April 20, Ahsmon said another 42-year-old suspect was arrested less than 24 hours after a 58-year-old man was attacked at Jalan Astana.

“The suspect also has four past criminal records. Three of those cases are drug related,” Ahsmon said.

Prior to the attack, the victim was trying to control traffic at the scene of a fatal accident when he was attacked by the suspect, who assumed that the victim had been involved in the accident.

“The suspect has been charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means on April 28,” added Ahsmon.