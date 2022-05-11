Man jailed 12 days, fined RM10,000 for obstructing TYT’s convoy, reckless driving

KUALA LUMPUR (May 11): A maintenance worker was jailed for 12 days and fined RM10,000 by two separate Magistrates’ Courts here yesterday, for obstructing a VIP convoy and driving recklessly along the Sultan Iskandar Highway here, last Friday.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin sentenced Erdy Errwan Hamdan, 36, to seven days in jail and a fine of RM3,000 in default, three months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to obstructing Lance Corporal Mohd Azwar Iqbal Chinang from carrying out his duty while escorting the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak and his convoy on May 6 at 11.30pm.

In another court, Magistrate Amanina Mohamad Anuar slapped the accused with five days’ jail and RM7,000 fine in default five month’s jail, after he pleaded guilty to driving in a reckless manner on the same date and at the same location at about 10pm.

His driving licence was also suspended for not more than five years.

The accused was ordered to serve the seven-day jail sentence from the date of arrest on May 7 and the five-day jail sentence to run from yesterday.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, when the convoy was passing through the Sultan Iskandar Highway towards the Jalan Tunku Abdul Halim exit, a Honda Civic car overtook the convoy through the left lane and grazed another vehicle.

Based on a dashboard camera footage, the Honda Civic was speeding as it overtook the convoy through the emergency lane and ignored the signal given by the police outrider to get out of the convoy’s way. — Bernama