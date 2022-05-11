Marine police seize 2,000 litres diesel, detain lorry driver in Bintulu

BINTULU (May 11): Marine Police Region 5 Sarawak seized a three-tonne lorry carrying about 2,000 litres of diesel yesterday.

Region 5 Bintulu commander ACP Zulfikar Mohd Ghazali said in a statement the 31-year-old lorry driver was also detained during the contraband operation at 8.20am.

He said when stopped for inspection at Jalan Simpang Daiken Sarawak Sdn Bhd Bintulu-Bakun Road, the lorry driver could not produce any valid documents from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) related to the ownership of the controlled item.

He said the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Zulfikar added all seized items estimated to be worth RM54,300 were handed over to the investigating officer from KPDNHEP Bintulu office for further action.