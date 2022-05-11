MetMalaysia: Rising temperature, haze expected from July till Sept

KUALA LUMPUR (May 11): A rise in temperature along with the haze phenomenon is expected to hit the country from July to September this year.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said the influence of external factors like tropical storms in neighbouring countries like the Philippines can cause dry condition in the peninsula.

“In Indonesia, the possibility of forest fires occurrence is high because of the dry weather with the wind blowing from the southwest (bringing with it smoke) to our country in the form of haze,” he said when interviewed on BernamaTV talk show ‘Malaysia Petang Ini’ today.

MetMalaysia yesterday issued a statement regarding the southwest monsoon which is expected to begin this Saturday and continue until mid-September.

Muhammad Helmi said the situation would result in a reduction in the formation of rain clouds and cause most places across the country to experience more number of days without rain than other seasons, as well as produce low rainfall distribution.

However, heavy rain with strong winds and lightning due to the squall line phenomenon can still occur on the west coast of the peninsula and western Sabah. – Bernama