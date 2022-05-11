Minister: 2,400 contract teachers to fill up vacancies in one-off recruitment

KUALA LUMPUR (May 11): A total of 2,400 vacancies in the one-off recruitment of 18,702 teachers will be filled by the contract of service (COS) teachers whose contracts are due to end this June.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said that the offer would be made by the Education Service Commission (SPP) to the successful candidates before the end of this month.

“The Ministry of Education (MOE) has just received the latest information from SPP on the matter.

“God willing, the offers to the successful candidates will be made by SPP before May 31, 2022,” he said through a video posting on his official Facebook page today.

On the latest status on the one-off intake of teachers, Radzi said, as of May 11, a total of 13,770 teachers have been posted to schools nationwide.

“Congratulations to those who succeeded. Do the best in educating the pupils in your school,” he said.

Meanwhile, for the remaining over 2,500 posts, he said they would be filled by teachers teaching subjects which are difficult to fill including English Language, Visual Arts Education and subjects in Chinese National Type Schools.

It was reported that MOE and SPP were in the process of taking appropriate actions involving contract teachers whose contracts were set to expire next month. – Bernama