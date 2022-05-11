Miri e-hailing driver arrested for allegedly touching passenger’s thigh

MIRI (May 11): Police have arrested a 53-year-old e-hailing driver for allegedly touching a female passenger’s thigh during a ride to her friend’s house.

A team from the Criminal Investigation Department of Miri district police headquarters arrested the man around 10.50pm on Monday (May 9) by the roadside at Marina Square.

According to a police source, the victim, who was in Desa Senadin around 6pm on Saturday, had booked a ride to go to her friend’s house in Desa Murni.

While in the vehicle, the driver had allegedly touched the victim’s right thigh.

The victim also reported seeing the driver take out something, which looked like a spray bottle.

Believing she was in danger, the victim rushed out of the vehicle at a traffic light intersection near Tudan Polyclinic.

Police are investigating the case under Section 354 of the Penal Code.