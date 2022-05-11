Motorcyclist to perform community service for doing ‘Superman’ stunt

TAWAU (May 11): A 19-year-old teenager was sentenced to 150 hours of community service by the Magistrate’s Court here after he pleaded guilty to riding a motorcycle dangerously last year.

The accused and a group of riders performes a ‘Superman’ stunt at Mile 16 Jalan Apas, on August 30, 2021 at 11.12pm.

The offence under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 provides for imprisonment not exceeding five years and a fine of up to RM15,000.

The accused was also charged under Section 108 (3) (f) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for using a fake motorcycle registration number.

The offense was punishable by a fine of up to RM20,000 and imprisonment of not more than five years, or both.

Prosecuting officer Assistant Superintendent Joan Lee asked the court to impose an appropriate sentence after taking into account the public interest as well as a lesson to the accused and the public.

Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus gave the accused a chance due to his young age and sentenced him to 150 hours of community service for a period of two years.

He was also placed under a bond of RM2,000 without collateral with his mother as surety, apart from having his driving license suspended for two years.