Much too early to book flights for CNY 2023 now, opines Teochew clan leader

KUCHING (May 11): The best time to purchase flight tickets to go home for the festive seasons would be two to three months prior, said Teochew Sim Clan Association vice-chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok.

This remark was made in response to federal Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong’s recent comment about encouraging travellers to make early bookings in view that flight tickets slated for Chinese New Year 2023 were already available.

In this regard, Sim considered it to be ‘too early’ to purchase these tickets.

“Maybe it’s too early because you have to pay for the tickets now, which may upset your current cash flow, especially if you had to purchase tickets for several family members,” he said in a statement.

He pointed out that in between now and the next Chinese New Year, set to fall on Jan 22, the airlines might just be holding a number of low-fare promotions.

“More airlines may be allowed to fly in from Peninsular Malaysia and Singapore, which will increase competition and thus, result in ticket prices being lowered.

“There may also be more additional flights during the festive seasons, which will also help lower the airfares,” he said.

Sim regarded those purchasing flight tickets for the travelling period next year were akin to them ‘making a bet’.

“In my opinion, the best time to purchase your tickets would be about two to three months before the festive season,” he reiterated.

Last Sunday during the Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers’ Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House 2022 at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya, Wee had told reporters that the price range of airfares for the next Chinese New Year season would be between RM300 and RM400.

In this respect, he advised travellers planning for their homecoming trips for the celebrations to make early bookings so as to avoid paying a higher price later.

Wee also said the pricing for all flight tickets would be determined through dynamic mechanisms, pointing out that: “The prices of these tickets cannot be controlled when purchased at the eleventh hour.”