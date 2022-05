KOTA KINABALU (May 11): Federal Youth and Sports Minister Dato Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu visited Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor at the latter’s office at Menara Kinabalu on Wednesday.

Ahmad Faizal briefed Hajiji on development programmes involving youth and sports in Sabah, including the 2022 National Youth Day celebration which will be held in Sabah.

The celebration is expected to be launched by the Prime Minister, Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.