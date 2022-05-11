New data-driven platforms set to launch Sarawak tourism towards greater digitalisation

KUCHING (May 11): The official launch of STB InTel and the e-learning initiative run in partnership with Lotus Voyager Group (LVG) should elevate Sarawak tourism into going for greater digitalisation, said Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor.

According to her, the insights from STB InTel would serve as an important tool in providing data access to the tourism stakeholders, enabling them to draw actionable conclusions and further improve their operations on the basis of analytics and number-driven data.

She pointed out that with the data-sharing platform initiative, the tourism agency could now better identify the targeted groups of potential markets at every stage of their trip-planning process.

“Besides officiating STB InTel, we are very happy to welcome our partnership with LVG, the world’s first learning management system for travel professionals that uses the latest innovation in bringing educational content to the business-to-business travel professionals.

“STB believes that constant education can help ‘bridge the borders’ and the partnership with LVG would provide training, information and product updates to international tour operators seeking to promote Sarawak.

“This partnership would be a good opportunity for us to plant seeds among our potential travel agents, who will be trained by Sarawak Destination Course, aimed at creating a huge difference in promoting Sarawak,” said Sharzede in a statement issued in connection with the launch of STB InTel and the e-learning platform at Bangunan Baitulmakmur II in Petra Jaya here yesterday, where Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts of Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah officiated at the event.

Also in attendance was the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee.

Adding on, Sharzede said the LVG’s e-learning platform would provide an avenue for buyers and sellers to network, making it a beneficial tool towards developing new strategic partnerships.

She also highlighted that through the e-learning platform, potential relationship could be developed with international travel agents from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand, apart from other parts of Malaysia.

“I am convinced that as we leverage data and innovation combined with constant education, it would promote sustainability in the tourism industry and we should be achieving a lasting goal in this industry.

“As such, STB would continue to introduce more smart initiatives in the near future,” added Sharzede.