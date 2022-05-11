Occupants, neighbours’ swift action save workers’ quarters in Lawas from being razed to the ground

LAWAS (May 11): A row of workers’ quarters at Ladang Intan in Kampung Lintang here was saved from being razed to the ground thanks to the swift action by its occupants and their neighbours, after one of the four units caught fire yesterday.

According to Lawas Fire and Rescue Department chief Azman Ibrahim, the fire only destroyed the electricity sockets, several household items and a bedroom door of the unit.

“Bomba Lawas received a distress call on the incident at 4.48pm and immediately despatched a team of personnel to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the fire had already been put out by the occupants and their neighbours using fire extinguishers,” he said in a statement today.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident and the cause of the fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.