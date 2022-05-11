Pharmacist sees huge drop in Covid-19 test-kit sales despite lower price

SIBU (May 11): A pharmacy outlet in the Permai housing area here has recorded about 80 per cent drop in the sales of Covid-19 test-kits.

Ho Ming Yin, a pharmacist at PMG Pharmacy Permai, said she noticed the downward trend in the middle of last month.

“It’s a massive drop – I think now, we only sell eight to 10 units per day, unlike previously when we sold about 100 (units) per day,” she told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Ho noticed that not many people had been buying the kits, despite the price having gone down.

“The price now is RM4.90 per set,” she added, while admitting that she was uncertain about the situation in other pharmacies around town.

When asked about possible reasons behind the drop in sales of the test-kits, Ho responded: “Maybe the people have gotten used to the Covid-19 situation.”

Nonetheless, Ho suggested that those involved in the tourism and food-service sectors should do more frequent testing than others.