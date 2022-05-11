Police shoot at vehicle, detain drug suspects

BEAUFORT (May 11): Police fired several shots towards a vehicle used by drug suspects at Kampung Limbawang here on Tuesday.

Beaufort police chief Deputy Superintendent Yusoff Zaki Mat Yaacob said the incident happened around 8.30pm as narcotic police from the Beaufort police contingent were carrying out surveillance of a house that was believed used by the drug suspects.

A vehicle with two men inside approached the house prompting police to investigate.

“As police approached the vehicle, introduced themselves and ordered the driver to stop, he stepped on the gas and attempted to run down my men.

“In self defence, my men were forced to fire a couple of shots towards the tyres of the vehicle but it sped off towards Jalan Melulugus,”said Yusoff Zaki.

The suspects were detained after their vehicle skidded off the road.

“Police found a plastic packet of crystal substance believed to be syabu weighing at 6.11 grams from the suspects.

Both suspects, in their 30s, were taken to the Beaufort police headquarters for investigation under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.