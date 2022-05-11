SEA Games: Pandelela-Nur Dhabitah completes Msia’s clean sweep of all diving gold medals

KUCHING (May 11): National divers Dato Pandelela Rinong Pamg and Nur Dhabitah Sabri completed a clean sweep in diving at the Hanoi SEA Games today after capturing the eighth gold for Malaysia in the Women’s 10m synchronised platform.

The duo stamped their class in the final by scoring 292.14 points to top the competition.

Grabbing the silver were the Singapore twins Ong Rei En and Ong Sze En who registered 225.14 points while Vietnam’s Bui Thi Hong Qiang and Mai Hong Thang settled for the bronze with 185.25 points.

It was also Pandelela’s eighth gold win at the SEA Games.

MORE TO COME