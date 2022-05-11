SFVA members hold peaceful protest in front of MMEA office

BINTULU (May 11): Members of Sarawak Fishing Vessel Association (SFVA) Bintulu yesterday staged a peaceful protest in front of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) office here, asking for the release of all 12 foreign crews registered with the association who were detained Sunday.

According to its secretary Harry Tan Joo Seng, all the foreign fishing crewmen had approval letters from the Fisheries Department and also valid passports.

“The issue at the moment is the stamp of the crews’ entry into the country, which is overdue due to the enforcement of movement restrictions over the past two years to curb Covid-19,” he said.

Tan thus called on MMEA to release all the foreign crewmen as they had valid travel documents and were employed by local fishing boat operators through proper channels.

He also thanked MMEA for being concerned about the complaints voiced by SFVA members to enable the issue to be addressed properly.

“I hope MMEA will settle this issue amicably and allow the foreign crews to carry on with their work without hindrance,” he added.

MMEA, meanwhile, said it would resolve the issue fairly in accordance with the law for the benefit of all parties.