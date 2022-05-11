Sibu Hospital receives new echo, haemodialysis machines from WTK Group

SIBU (May 11): The WTK Group has donated one echocardiogram and two haemodialysis machines to Sibu Hospital.

The echo machine costs RM150,000, while haemodialysis machines is worth RM39,000 each.

When met after the handing over ceremony at Sibu Hospital yesterday, WTK Group director Datin Sri Annie Wong said the contribution was part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives meant to help the local community.

The collected registration fee of RM33,300 from the total 1,110 entries for WTK’s Eighth Fun Run 2022 – a virtual run that kicked off on May 1 and would continue until this May 15 – was used to purchase the machines, she added.

In receiving the donations, Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu thanked the WTK Group, which he hailed as having been ‘constantly supportive of the hospital throughout the years’.

“This year, they have given us two dialysis machines and an ultrasound machine, which is quite a big contribution to us.

“We are appreciative of this and looking forward to working together better,” he said.

On another matter, Dr Nanthakumar reminded the public to continue practising good hygiene to reduce the risk of being infected with Covid-19.

“The most important thing is to seek treatment early when feeling unwell.

“With the country’s borders now open, economy getting back on track, people travelling and the festive seasons, you may see a slight increase in (Covid-19) cases, but I am very confident that the hospital would be able to cope,” he added.

Among those present at the event yesterday were paediatrician Dr Toh Teck Hock, WTK Group director Happy Wong and its operations manager Florence Tiong.