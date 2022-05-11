Six busted in S’wak for extortion using victims’ indecent photos, videos

KUCHING (May 11): The police have arrested six male suspects aged between 30 and 40 years-old for allegedly extorting their victims in exchange for keeping their indecent pictures or videos from being shared online.

Deputy Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the suspects were locals who acted as mule account holders for a syndicate.

“With their arrest, we believe we have solved four out of the six cases that we have received this year. The six cases involve a total loss of RM22,200 to the victims,” Mancha told a press conference at the State Police Contingent headquarters here today.

During the arrest of the suspects in Kuching and Serian, police also seized four smartphones which are believed to be used in committing the case.

Mancha said the syndicate would employ women to make random calls to their victims to form some kind of friendship via MiChat, Facebook, WeChat and WhatsApp.

As the friendship develops, the women would then seduce their victims to perform indecent acts which were then recorded for blackmail purposes.

“A background check on the suspects revealed that two of them have previous records for drug-related offences,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion and Section 424 of the Penal Code for dishonest concealment of money.

“We received 29 cases in 2012, most of them involving men aged between 18 and 47 years-old, with a total loss of RM114,730,” said Mancha.

He added the police were still hunting down the mastermind of the syndicate, which is believed to be operating either locally or overseas.

“We would like to advise the public to be more aware of new friend requests on social media or chat applications. They must also be wary of unknown numbers calling or texting them,” said Mancha.

He also warned individuals not to ‘rent’ their bank account to any other person or syndicates for them to carry out illegal activities.

Sarawak Criminal Investigations Department head SAC Lukas Aket was also present at the press conference.