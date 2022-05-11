Traders in Sabah comply with Raya control price

KOTA KINABALU (May 11): A total of 1,795 business premises in the state were inspected by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

KPDNHEP Sabah officer Georgie Abas said among the premises inspected were 1,763 retails and 32 wholesalers.

He said during the 15-day operation which began on April 26 until May 10, the level of compliance by traders was satisfactory as they continued to comply with the control price of the Hari Raya Puasa festive season.

No offenses were recorded during the whole operation while KPDNHEP Sabah Office did not receive any complaints regarding compliance with SHMMP HRP 2022 during the period, said Georgie in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, between Jan 1 until May 10, KPDNHEP Sabah had conducted a total of 33,542 inspections throughout the state.

A total of 469 cases were recorded and action taken while total value of seizures for the 469 cases RM3,281,193.77.

The total collection of the compound during the period was RM83,700 while the total value of the court fines was at RM2,000.

In terms of complaints, a total of 509 complaints have been received and 473 (92.9%) have been resolved while another 36 (7.1%) are under investigation.

Georgie hopes that traders will continue to comply with the SHMMP for other festivals.

Public can also channel any complaints to the consumer complaints centre either through WhatsApp: 019-279 4317 / 019-848 8000; Complaints Portal: e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my; Call Center 1-800-886-800; Email e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my; and Mobileapps Ez ADU KPDNHEP.