Umno will rise up again – Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU(May 11): Umno members at all levels should endeavor to strengthen the party to face the upcoming 15th General Election.

Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said that Umno will rise up again to administer the country despite having gone through a difficult journey after losing in the 14th General Election.

He said this during the 76th Umno anniversary celebration on Wednesday.

Bung, who is also an Umno supreme council member said that the confidence is based on the record of administering the country before this as well as the party’s excellent performance in the Melaka and Johor state elections.

“The time will again side with Umno. The community wants to support Umno. As the oldest party to administer the country for 76 years, Umno’s excellence in managing the country is undeniable, that the people believe stability can only be enjoyed with Umno and Barisan Nasional and this is proven in the two series of elections in Melaka and Johor,” he said in his address.

Bung, who is also Kinabatangan division chief, urges Umno leaders and members to continue their struggle to defend the religion, race and country and protect all communities of the country.

He also said that Umno had been in Sabah for 31 years and continued to be relevant to the people.

Although there was a political tsunami after the 14th general election in Sabah, he said Umno had not dissolved any division.