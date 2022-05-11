With Celcom MEGA Family Plan, families stay connected with more savings and rewarding experience this harvest festival

KUCHING: Get more bang for the buck and enjoy a merrier Kaamatan and Gawai Dayak this year with more savings on mobile and Internet connection services with the Celcom MEGA Family Plan.

As Malaysia transitions into the Covid-19 endemic phase and normalcy slowly returns to the people’s life, festivals are regaining their celebratory atmosphere and are becoming more meaningful again.

While Malaysians have just enjoyed a wonderful Hari Raya Aidilfitri season earlier this month, Sabahans and Sarawakians are now looking forward to celebrating their coming harvest festival.

In Sabah, the Kaamatan is observed on May 30 and 3; while in Sarawak, Gawai is celebrated on June 1 and 2.

In their preparation to head back to their hometowns, villages or longhouses, celebrants will be focusing their spending on all the necessities that will make the festivals a memorable one, after going through two years of subdued and restricted celebrations due to the pandemic.

If families are planning to spend more to make the festivals extra special but are looking for a holistic and affordably priced bundle of mobile and Internet products and services, then they should look no further than the Celcom MEGA Family Plan.

This plan enables subscribers to enjoy greater savings and rewards in their telecommunications needs as it is currently the only family plan that provides up to six family lines with Unlimited Internet while others in the market may offer up to a maximum of only four family lines.

For the main line in Celcom’s plan, customers get to choose their 5G phone for free and they are also allowed to pair a family line with a free device.

The Celcom MEGA Family Plan also offers a ‘Buy 1 Free 1 Family Line’ promotion, where customers pay two family lines at the price of one, which translates into further savings for the family.

In addition, when customers add on the Celcom Home Fibre for a blazing fast and seamless home Internet connection of 100Mbps plan or above, they will be able to enjoy a hassle-free all-in-one billing with a lifetime savings of RM21 per month on their monthly bill.

They will get to enjoy free premium entertainment access to Viu and iQiYi when they subscribe to the VideoWalla Plus add-on. For festival celebrants who have no plans to go anywhere these coming holidays or for those who wish to have their favourite shows close by no matter where they are heading to, this is a great deal as they can enjoy selected video streaming services available only to Celcom subscribers.

Customers and their family members will also be able to enjoy exclusive lifestyle rewards on the Celcom Life App, such as discounts and cashback from Zalora, Foodpanda, Shopback, Texas Chicken, and PETRONAS, among others.

Terms and conditions apply.

With the huge range of value-added products and services and attractive rewards awaiting customers, they do not have to worry about their Internet connectivity this festive season as they get connected with family and friends no matter where they are.

All they have to do is to concentrate on making amazing memories together and to enjoy all the joys that the festivals have to offer.

To learn more about the Celcom MEGA Family Plan, visit the nearest Celcom bluecube or authorised dealers.

Alternatively, click to Celcom’s website at www.celcom.com.my and purchase via the Celcom e-Store.

Celcom is one of the leading telecommunication companies in Malaysia offering a variety of telecommunication related services such as prepaid, postpaid, home Internet and content services.

It is Malaysia’s first and largest private mobile network operator, with over 14 million users on its 2G and 4G/LTE+ networks, which covers over 95 per cent of the population.

Established in 1988, Celcom is now moving towards becoming a Converged Services and Enterprise Solutions provider, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in the country.

Celcom is part of Axiata Group Berhad, one of the region’s largest telecommunications groups actively driving digital transformation in ASEAN and South Asia.