1,435 people at 13 flood relief centers in Tenom, Beaufort

KOTA KINABALU (12 MAY): Some 1,435 people from 554 families are still taking shelter at 13 temporary flood relief centers in Tenom and Beaufort.

A statement from the State Disasters Management Secretariat stated that 11 temporary flood relief centers in Tenom have been opened since the flood on Monday.

Dewan Mini Jinuim Jimin currently currently housed 139 people from 70 families, Dewan Labut 2 (134 people from 43 families), Dewan Masysrakat Sri Antenom (103 people from 34 families), Rumah Kebudayaan Batu-Batu (123 people from 32 families), Rumah Kebudayaan Pantagon Saga (47 people from 17 families), Rumah Kebudayaan Maugus (231 people from 73 families), Rumah Kebudayaan Angalor (91 people from 81 families), Dewan Kampung Kalang Kanar (24 people from five families), Rumah Kebudayaan Kalasasan (77 people from 30 families), Dewan Terbuka Kampung Saga (22 people from seven families) and Rumah Kebudayaan Belumbung Kemabong (92 people from 67 families.

Only two temporary flood relief centers in Beaufort are still in operation, Dewan Selagon with 218 people from 60 families, and Dewan DSP Dun Banir with 134 people from 35 families.

Two temporary flood relief centers in Tenom were closed Thursday. They are Dewan Kebudayaan Mandalom Lama and Rumah Kebudayaan Makakagas, both in Tenom.

The statement added that efforts are still being made to evacuate flood victims from the home to higher grounds or to temporary flood relief centers.