206 receive native land titles in Pitas

PITAS (May 12): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) on Thursday handed out native land titles to 206 applicants here.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, who handed out the land titles, said the state government through the Lands and Survey Department continues to be committed and prioritizes land applications of Sabahans.

“As we all know, the process of surveying the land occupied and worked on by the local villagers is done by the Lands and Survey department via the Sabah Native Land Services Program (PANTAS) which was introduced more than 10 years ago.

“Therefore, the handing over of the land titles today proves the state government’s commitment to continue the PANTAS program,” he said when officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for the Housing and Urban Development Authority’s shophouse development project in the Pitas new township here on Thursday.

Hajiji said the provision of land grants through the PANTAS program was started by the Barisan Nasional (BN) government in 2011, to ensure the issuance of NT status grants for long-occupied native customary rights (NCR) land to overcome delays in the normal application process previously.

“The granting of the land title was done by the BN government for more than 10 years. The rakyat may not be aware of this but for us in the GRS-BN government, it is not all about politics. What we are doing now is working to fulfill our promises to the people through Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ).

“There are many more programs which we will implement despite facing various challenges,” he said.

During the event, Hajiji also witnessed the handing over and gazetting of village reserves for 10 villages from a government-linked company (GLC) Sawit Kinabalu to the Pitas District Office.

“I have discussed with Sawit Kinabalu’s managing director on the issue of giving the land to the people and it is realized today. We do not want the people to become refugees in their own villages because there is no land,” he said and expressed hope that the people will continue to support the GRS-BN government.

In another development, Hajiji, who is also the state Finance Minister, said the development of shop houses in Pitas new township proved the seriousness, sincerity and concern of the government to develop the state, including in rural areas.

“The GRS-BN government wants to bring more progress and development to Pitas which was previously considered a backward district. This is the government’s agenda and priority to ensure that every citizen can enjoy development in the state.

“I believe with the groundbreaking ceremony today, it is a starting point for Pitas new township. I also ask all quarters, parties whether leaders, departments and public agencies, the private sector and people from all walks of life to work together to ensure the implementation of commercial development in the new township is running smoothly and is completed according to the set time period,” he said.

The commercial project in Pitas new township involves the construction of 68 units of two-storey terrace shops, two units of two-storey detached shops and 14 units of industrial lots.

“If you look at this project, it can be considered a mega project for Pitas town. This kind of development will definitely be able to provide facilities to the community here such as employment and business opportunities,” Hajiji stressed.

Also present were Local Government and Housing Minister cum Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, Assistant Science, Technology and Innovation Minister cum Pitas assemblyman Datuk Ruddy Awah, Town and Housing Development Board (LPPB) chairman Datuk Masiung Banah, Lands and Survey Department director Datuk Bernard Liew, Sawit Kinabalu managing datuk Bacho Haji Jansie, LPPB general manager Rosemary Ahping and Pitas District Officer Firus Idzualdeen @ Benetty Mohd Dzul.