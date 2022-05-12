27.5 pct children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (May 12): A total of 976,336 children aged five to 11 or 27.5 per cent of the child population in the country have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, a total of 1,580,723 children or 44.5 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,900,460 individuals or 93.2 per cent of the group were fully vaccinated while 2,998,074 or 96.3 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

At the same time, a total of 16,053,311 individuals or 68.2 per cent of the adult population have received the booster dose while 22,969,986 or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses and 23,245,293 or 98.8 per cent received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 29,791 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered yesterday, with 12,393 as the first doses, 14,168 as second doses and 3,230 as booster doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,510,766.

Meanwhile, according to the GitHub portal of the Ministry of Health, a total of eight deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Johor, Kedah and Pahang registering two cases each, while Negeri Sembilan and Perak recording one case each. — Bernama