KOTA KINABALU (May 12): Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases on Thursday remained at 57, with one death reported in Sandakan.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun also said that 92 people had recovered from Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of recovery to 363,760.

He also said that out of the 191 patients seeking treatment, only four were at the intensive care unit while one required ventilation assistance.

No new cluster was recorded on Thursday.