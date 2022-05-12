Bank Rakyat issues RM1.5 bln Senior Sukuk Wakalah

KUALA LUMPUR (May 12): Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Bhd has issued a RM1.5 billion Islamic Medium-Term Notes (IMTN) Sukuk Wakalah via special purpose vehicle Imtiaz Sukuk II Bhd.

In a statement, the bank said the issuance was made through the book-building process on April 21, 2022 under the Sukuk Wakalah Programme of up to RM10 billion, which has been assigned a rating of AA2 by RAM Rating Services Bhd.

It said the issuance would be made in two tranches, comprising RM700 million for a five-year tenure sukuk and RM800 million for a seven-year tenure sukuk which is to be issued on May 12.

“The proceeds from the Sukuk Wakalah issued shall be utilised for Shariah-compliant purposes, which include working capital requirements, capital expenditure, general investments, providing financing and other general corporate purposes,” it said.

Bank Rakyat also managed to garner a respectable demand for its Senior Sukuk Wakalah with a final bid-to-cover ratio of 1.30 times the final issue size.

The bank has appointed Maybank Investment Bank Bhd, RHB Investment Bank Bhd, Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd, and CIMB Investment Bank Bhd as the joint-lead managers and bookrunners for the Sukuk Wakalah Programme. — Bernama