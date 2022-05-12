Baram motorcyclist killed after crashing into pickup truck

MIRI (May 12): A 52-year-old plantation security guard died after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck at Jalan Beluru-Lapok near Rumah Jantan Sungai Bakas in Marudi around 1pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Bingkok John identified the victim as Pius Belulok Barat from Long Jegan, Tinjar, Baram.

Bingkok said the victim was heading towards Lapok from Beluru when the incident occurred.

“Preliminary investigation found that upon arrival at the road going down a hill, the motorcyclist was unaware that there was a four-wheel drive vehicle in front waiting to enter the left junction, resulting in him hitting its rear right side.

“The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries as a result of the accident,” he said in a statement.

Medical personnel from Beluru Health Clinic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The 48-year-old male pickup truck driver and his 54-year-old female passenger did not suffer any injuries.

Pius’ body was later handed over to Miri Hospital for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.