CPO prices likely to remain stable throughout 2022

KUCHING (May 12): Crude palm oil (CPO) price should remain at elevated levels throughout 2022, driven by higher price of edibles oils, overall market demand for palm oil, subdued soybean outlook, and other domestic factors, analysts observed.

In a report, the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) anticipate for the CPO prices to remain at elevated levels throughout 2022.

“This is supported by higher price of edibles oils on the back of supply concerns amid Russia-Ukraine war, Indonesia’s widened export ban, subdued production outlook for soybean (estimated 350.7 million tonnes in 2022 and 367.8 million tonnes in 2021, according to USDA) due to drought in South America, and resilient demand outlook on improved economic activities,” it said in its note.

On the other hand, the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) believed that CPO prices are likely to consolidate downward due to the pending uptrend in monthly fresh fruit bunches (FFB) production rather than poor demand.

Nevertheless, it pointed out that CPO prices should stay elevated, driven by similar aforementioned factors.

It also pointed out that supply of edible oils, including vegetable oils competing with palm oil, is tight across the world.

“As such, prices of soyabean, rapeseed and sunflower oils are also strong. Indications from US spring planting, which is on-going, suggest a decent soyabean crop in the second half of 2022.

“Together with seasonally stronger palm oil production in 2H 2022, edible oils and fats supply tightness should ease by 4Q this year but not by much.

“The prospect of a recovery is more likely in 2023; hence, our expectation of palm oil prices staying elevated till about mid-2023,” it opined.

It also highlighted that despite some “demand destruction” due to very high prices, it believed the overall market for palm oil remains robust.

“Indonesia’s challenge to meet domestic requirements indicates the strength of the international market for palm oil,” it added.

On China’s lockdown, Kenanga Research said demand might increase from this country later in the year as the economy is only gradually re-opening from the pandemic.

Similarly, demand from the EU is likely to increase following the disruption to its traditional supply of sunflower and rapeseed oil from Ukraine and Russia.

“We are estimating a May output of around 1.521 million metric tonne (up four per cent month-on-month, down three per cent year-on-year).

“Essentially, a m-o-m improvement though there is still no news on the guest workers arriving and reporting for work hence some possible risks of production being held back by labour shortages. Guest workers should begin to arrive in June or July.

“With May supply due to improve, prices should ease and exports to pick up. However, an important caveat is the Indonesian export ban.

“We believe many traders are taking the view that the export ban is temporary and could be lifted within a month or two. If indeed so, overall supply is not affected but merely diverted from the international to the home market.

“However, if the ban prolongs to the extent that storage facilities are filled up, CPO mills may hold back on processing more fruits.

“This will then dampen the FFB market which may result in cut back in harvesting – a much more negative scenario as supply will actually fall and not merely being diverted from one market to another,” it explained.

All in, Kenanga Research retained its ‘neutral’ view on the sector in light of easing CPO prices and ESG overhang.

On the other hand, MIDF Research maintained its ‘positive’ stance on the sector.