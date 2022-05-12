Dr Chew: Give MMA bigger role to speak out for doctors

KUCHING (May 12): Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) past president Dr John Chew has called for the association to be given a bigger role to speak out for doctors.

He said MMA as a fraternity had always worked to improve the work environment.

“MMA membership is voluntary and transcends all ages, races, religions, employments and specialties. Both government and private doctors are members.

“We have been organising continuous medical education (CME), promoting collegiality and better communication while also engaging both management and staff.

“All members have volunteered their time and money and it is even more crucial now to recognise what MMA has endeavoured to do in the past,” he said in a statement.

He was responding to recent criticisms on MMA following the association’s statement on workplace bullying in the wake of the death of a Penang Hospital houseman last month.

The incident had sparked calls for the government to address the poor working conditions of junior doctors, who are allegedly overworked and bullied.

Dr Chew said the blame game has to stop and everyone must work together to avoid such incidents in the future.

“We just have to do more and better. For the young housemen, we have to improve the social support for them such as the housemen quarters, food, orientation or familiarisation week and so on.

“Different hospitals have various arrangements but these should be given priority,” said the Borneo Medical Centre (BMC) chairman.

On the fatal incident, Dr Chew echoed the calls for an inquiry as soon as possible to ensure that no one suffers the same fate.

“Our health system is under profound stress with Covid-19, underfunding, overcrowding, infrastructure failures and staff fatigue in addition to looking after the sick.

“It is an extremely tough time for the health workers now and more support is needed. If nothing is done urgently, we can only expect things to get worse, even to a point of total collapse,” he said.

Criticisms were leveled against MMA by Hartal Doktor Kontrak (HDK) group and Penang Deputy Chief Minister (II) P Ramasamy separately yesterday (May 11) where both had accused the association of trying to downplay the bullying of housemen at government hospitals.