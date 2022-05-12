Duo who fought over fender bender at SGH fined RM1,000

KUCHING (May 12): Two men were fined RM1,000 in default one month in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday on a charge of committing affray near the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence on Yazid Roslan and Jong Mei There, both aged 46, under Section 160 of the Penal Code

The Section provides imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, a fine of up to RM1,000 or both, upon conviction.

The offence was committed on April 28 this year at around 2.30pm at Jalan Hospital here.

According to the brief facts of the case, the hospital’s security guard had resolved a fight between the two accused after their cars had grazed against each other.

Both accused then left the scene, but the fight had been recorded by the public and later uploaded on Facebook.

Yazid and Jong, who were unrepresented, paid the fine.

Meanwhile, in the same courtroom, three men were each fined RM2,500 in default two months’ jail for taking part in a riot and causing injury in September 2020.

Tiong Boo Liang, 37, Tay Boon Nyee, 41, and Chung Kong Fatt, 44, pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 148 of the Penal Code, which carries a sentence of five years’ imprisonment or fine or both, upon conviction.

Based on the charge, the trio together with a man who is still at large committed the offence on Sept 4, 2020 around 10.15pm at a cafe near Jalan Pending here.

The facts of the case revealed they were eating at the café when a group of about 10 unknown men approached them.

Tay proceeded to get up to flee but was chased by some of the men from the group who then slashed him with a machete.

The group reportedly fled the scene after that, and it was understood that the three accused did not recognise them or know the motive of the group’s act.

The three accused, represented by lawyer Lim Lian Kee, paid the fine.

Prosecution for both cases was conducted by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin.