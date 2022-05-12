Floodwaters in Kg Melinau, Bt Bungan receding despite continued rainfall

MIRI (May 12): Floodwaters at Kampung Melinau and Batu Bungan in Mulu began receding this afternoon following heavy rain in upper Melinau on Wednesday evening.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the situation in the two areas remained under control.

“Members of the Mulu National Park mountain and cave search and rescue (Mocsar) team are monitoring the flood situation starting this morning using a boat belonging to the Mulu sub-district office as well as their own motorcycles.

“The areas being monitored include roads around Kuala Melinau and Kampung Batu Bungan,” he said in a statement.

According to Ahmad Nizam, the rain in Mulu had yet to cease as of this afternoon.

“Villagers are advised to remain vigilant and monitor their children at all times,” he added.