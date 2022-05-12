Gerawat: Foreign labour a matter between central governments

KUCHING (May 12): Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on foreign labour are a central government to central government matter, said Dato Gerawat Gala.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) explained it is the federal government that signs MoUs with foreign governments on importation of labour.

“Federal government agencies, particularly the Immigration Department and Labour Department, process all applications for foreign labour, which will then be submitted to the state.

“The state then has the right under Immigration laws and Malaysia Agreement of 1963 (MA63) to approve or reject any application,” he said today.

Gerawat was explaining why Sarawak is unable to discuss labour importation issues directly with foreign countries, but needs to wait for the federal government’s prior approval.

“Our state’s autonomy over immigration is clearly provided for in the MA63 and immigration laws,” he said.

Gerawat said as part of the Federation of Malaysia, the state cannot sign agreements with any foreign country on supply of foreign labour as Sarawak is not a sovereign nation.

Only after the federal government has signed an MoU with foreign governments is Sarawak able to recruit workers from those countries in accordance with the terms of the agreement, he explained.

“We cannot deal with a foreign country, say Indonesia or Bangladesh, on our own without the federal government’s prior approval through MoUs with the foreign government concerned,” he stressed.

Gerawat told The Borneo Post yesterday that Sarawak is seeking the federal government’s approval for more source countries besides Indonesia for plantation workers.

This follows an acute labour shortage, which caused the state to lose RM2 billion in revenue last year.

Plantation owners are now asking for labour from Bangladesh in view of difficulties faced in recruiting workers from Indonesia.

During the Movement Control Order (MCO) period when borders were closed, the government allowed plantation companies to extend work permits for existing workers whose work permits had expired and workers could not return to Indonesia.

The recalibration exercise also allowed employers to extend their plantation workers’ permits for up to two additional years beyond the limit of 10 years.

The Star recently reported Sarawak Oil Palm Plantation Owners Association (Soppoa) chairman Eric Kiew as saying that last year alone, Soppoa members needed around 45,000 foreign workers to intensify production.