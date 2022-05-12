Harden tasks SUPP Bumi Bintulu with recruitment drive, focus on youths

KUCHING (May 12): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bumi Bintulu has been tasked with recruiting more members for the party.

SUPP vice-president Datuk Francis Harden Hollis said it is vital for the branch to especially look at getting more youth members.

“The strength of the party will be seen from the number of members.

“Therefore party members must work hard to attract the community, especially the younger generation, to become party members as they are considered our future leaders,” he said recently during the branch’s pre-Gawai Dayak 2022 celebration.

Apart from strengthening the relationship between party members and the community, the event was also a thanksgiving dinner for Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming’s win.

“After two years not being able to hold any physical function, tonight is the starting point for events such as this celebrated on a bigger scale. However, the implementation of the SOPs is still being practiced because it is part of the new norm of life,” said Harden.

Among those present was SUPP vice-president Michael Tiang, who represented party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.