High Court fixes July 7 to deliver verdict of Rosmah’s corruption case

KUALA LUMPUR (May 12): The Kuala Lumpur High Court has today fixed July 7, 2022 to deliver the verdict in Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption case, with regards to the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid energy project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Judge Mohamad Zaini Mazlan made the decision this morning, following the conclusion of the trial which he said he would deliver his decision in the morning of said date at 9am.

The trial began in November 2018.

“We’ve reached the end of the road. I propose to take two months from today and I propose July 7 to have my full written judgement ready when I deliver my decision,” Judge Nazlan said today. — Malay Mail

