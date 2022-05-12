Khairy: 173 Covid-19 patients fully recovered after taking Paxlovid

KUALA LUMPUR (May 12): As of May 9, total of 173 Covid-19 patients who were given antiviral drug Paxlovid treatment have fully recovered with no side effects, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the antiviral drug had been used since April 15 to treat Covid-19 patients at 512 Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) in health clinics and 78 government hospitals.

“To date, the priority of Paxlovid treatment is for the high-risk group of Covid-19 patients experiencing mild to moderate symptoms,” he said in a statement today.

He added that Covid-19 patients who will be prioritised include those who are aged 18 and above, patients in categories two and three, those who do not require oxygen therapy as well as those in high-risk groups who experience severe Covid-19 infection such as diabetic patients, patients with high blood pressure, kidney problems, asthma as well as chronic lung, heart and cancer patients.

Khairy said patients in the group can go to the CAC at selected health clinics and government hospitals for suitability assessment before they can begin Paxlovid treatment.

“This medication should be started immediately within five days of the onset of symptoms for optimal effectiveness to reduce the risk of more severe infection complications,” said Khairy.

Meanwhile, he said those aged 60 and above can receive a second Covid-19 vaccine booster dose voluntarily four to six months after their first booster jab.

The same applied to those between 18 and 59 with clinical risk of severe disease (such as chronic heart, lung, kidney, liver disease and others) after discussing with a registered medical practitioner, he said.

“The MOH would also like to inform that the intake of this second booster dose vaccine is voluntary,” he said.

Teenagers aged between 12 and 17 with clinical risk of severe disease could also be offered a first booster dose four to six months after receiving the primary dose injection after discussing with a registered medical practitioner. – Bernama