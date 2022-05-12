Kuching South mayor proposes night-time shelter for homeless

KUCHING (May 12): Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng has suggested that a temporary shelter be created for the homeless to rest, clean up and sleep at night.

He explained that it is not easy to remove vagrants from the streets as they would often leave homes they were brought to as they love their freedom and enjoy roaming about.

“This is one of the issues that has been happening around. We have joint inspections (with the Welfare Department) and we bring them to homes, the next day they will escape it.

“So we’ll look into it and see the cause why they want to come out,” he said when met at the Kuching Clean Toilet Campaign certificate presentation ceremony at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) headquarters lobby yesterday.

The mayor suggested that authorities should not control all the movement of such vagrants.

“Put them at a home to stay and they want to go out, let them go out as long as at night they will come back to sleep,” he said.

When asked if the council can take them in by giving them jobs, Wee said MBKS, like public services, cannot directly engage people but only on a temporary basis.

On another matter, Wee said MBKS is encouraging and creating an environment so that people will set up businesses which will also create more job opportunities.

With the implementation of the new minimum wage of RM1,500, he does not see why employers cannot hire local people.

This can help more locals to find work and still be with family and assist the country at the same time, he added.